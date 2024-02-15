Francis Ngannou fight has changed former boxer's prediction for potential Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua matchup

Carl Froch has revealed that Francis Ngannou has changed his mind about Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua.

'The Predator' famously faced 'The Gypsy King' in Saudi Arabia last October. For the former UFC champion, the boxing match was the first of his career. Despite being a monumental underdog, Ngannou gave the performance of his life that night last fall.

In the third round of the contest, the PFL heavyweight scored a rare knockdown of Fury. While the British boxer was able to crawl off the canvas, he was clearly struggling with the power coming back at him. Ngannou and Fury remained competitive the rest of the way, going all 10 rounds.

Ultimately, Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou ended in a split-decision victory for the boxer. Now set to face Oleksandr Usyk in May, he will likely face Anthony Joshua with a win. 'AJ' himself is set to face Ngannou on March 8 in Saudi Arabia.

If Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua comes to fruition, Froch is rolling with 'The Gypsy King' to get the job done. Still, 'The Cobra' is rethinking that matchup after Ngannou's success last fall. In a recent interview with TalkSport, Froch stated (via The Sun)

“I make Tyson Fury the favourite but not as huge a favourite as I did six months ago before he fought Ngannou.. If AJ fights Fury next, I think Fury wins. I think he turns up better prepared than when he fights Ngannou."

Check out his comments below (22:00):

Tyson Fury commits to Francis Ngannou, Anthony Joshua bouts

Tyson Fury has vowed to face Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou again.

Ahead of the British boxer's clash with Oleksandr Usyk later this year, there's been a lot of speculation about retirement. Given that Fury has retired twice previously, the speculation makes sense.

However, 'The Gypsy King' wants you to know that he's going nowhere. Earlier this month, Fury took to social media to release a video. In the video, the lineal heavyweight champion stated that he wasn't going to retire anytime soon.

Furthermore, Fury plans to fight Joshua, as well as Ngannou, again. On Instagram, the British boxer revealed:

“I ain’t retiring anywhere, I’ve got two fights with Usyk, for the undisputed. Twice. Then, I’m going to fight ‘AJ’ once, maybe twice if there’s a rematch. If he wants one, after the first battering of him. Then I’m going to fight Ngannou again, and that’s just to start."