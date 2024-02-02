Francis Ngannou hilariously calls for undisputed title fight against Anthony Joshua after Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk is postponed 

With the heavyweight boxing landscape suddenly wide open due to Tyson Fury's injury-induced postponement of his undisputed title fight, Francis Ngannou has made a bold move.

The former UFC heavyweight champion took to social media to suggest his upcoming March 8th bout against Anthony Joshua be elevated to an "undisputed" title fight.

With Ngannou and Joshua's announced non-title bout remains scheduled. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' capitalizing on the unexpected turn of events, wrote:

"So me and Joshua for the undisputed title March 8? #JoshuaNgannou."

This cheeky call comes amidst Joshua's own aspirations to use a potential win over Ngannou as a springboard towards an undisputed title shot. The former unified champion seeks redemption after suffering back-to-back defeats to Usyk, and Ngannou represents another high-profile opponent.

Ngannou, a former UFC heavyweight champion, is no stranger to big fights. His boxing debut against Fury, despite ending in a split decision loss, showcased his raw power and potential in the squared circle.

Francis Ngannou eyes Deontay Wilder after upcoming Anthony Joshua clash

Francis Ngannou, set to fight Anthony Joshua, has set his sights on another heavyweight, Deontay Wilder. Having already faced Fury in his boxing debut and now set to collide with Joshua, Ngannou declared Wilder the remaining name he must conquer.

Wilder's recent loss to Joseph Parker put a dent in his immediate title aspirations and a potential mega-fight with Joshua. However, Ngannou sees an opportunity, urging 'The Bronze Bomber' to be ready for a future clash.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the heavyweight said:

"I'm here for the boxing career and there I have a lot of challenges, a lot of names. For example, the top three guys that I've always had are Fury, Joshua and Wilder. Wilder better get it together because I'm not done, I want that name on my record."

