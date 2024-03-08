Francis Ngannou labels himself "favorite heavyweight boxer" of top English Premier League club, fans react - "Anything to get Fury mad"

Francis Ngannou confidently declared himself the preferred heavyweight boxer for a leading English Premier League club, sparking intrigue across both sports worlds.

'The Predator' is gearing up for his sophomore boxing match against Anthony Joshua. The eagerly awaited 10-round heavyweight clash is scheduled to take place today at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of his upcoming matchup, English Premier League club Manchester United recently shared photos of Ngannou attending their friendly match against German club Borussia Dortmund last July at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check out the Instagram post below:

The former UFC heavyweight commented on the post:

"As I said, Man U’s favorite heavyweight boxer 😉"

Check out Francis Ngannou's comment below:

Credits: @manchesterunited on Instagram

Ngannou's remark sparked a diverse range of reactions from fans.

One fan wrote:

"This man is a troll. Anything to get [Tyson] Fury mad."

Another wrote:

"We are UNITED 👏👏👏👏 BUT please have mercy on my brother ANTHONY 😂😂😂😂 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬"

Check out some more reactions below:

"He definitely losing that match with Joshua 😂😂😂"

"Get him in defense we need him."

"🥹 United Fan? No worry you go beat Anthony Joshua well well.. that one fit be Chelsea fan 😒"

Credits: @manchesterunited on Instagram

The Cameroonian's comment on Manchester United's post cleverly pokes fun at both his upcoming opponent, Joshua, and former rival, Tyson Fury, both known for being passionate supporters of the football club.

Manchester United's Andre Onana predicts Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou

Manchester United's goalkeeper, Andre Onana, has firmly endorsed his compatriot, Francis Ngannou, predicting his triumph in today's showdown against Anthony Joshua.

During a recent interview with MUTV (via Daily Post), Onana stated that 'The Predator' possesses the requisite strength to knockdown Joshua:

"I have a good friend of mine, Francis Ngannou. He is a world champion. He and Anthony Joshua will fight in Riyadh. I hope Ngannou will win. Anthony is a strong one as well, but on another day, you just have to enjoy it. The best is going to win, and we are going to support all of them."