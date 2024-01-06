Francis Ngannou next fight: Opponent name, date, fight location and more revealed here 

After an impressive professional boxing debut, Francis Ngannou will return to the ring in another high-profile bout.

As a near +800 underdog against Tyson Fury in his last fight, Ngannou unanimously had the greatest boxing debut of all time that resulted in a loss. Now, the former UFC heavyweight champion moves forward with another major fight.

Announced on Jan. 5, Ngannou will face former WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

The fight announcement comes with little surprise as many expected 'The Predator' to continue in his boxing career after nearly upsetting Fury. Many rumors regarding his next fight surrounded a potential matchup with former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, though those talks diminished after 'The Bronze Bomber's' listless performance against Joseph Parker.

Per the official release, Ngannou and Joshua will be competing in a 10-round main event on pay-per-view in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 9. MMA reporter Ariel Helwani also reported that an official press conference will take place in London in a couple of weeks to make a formal announcement.

As of Jan. 6, the exact venue has not been released. It is also unknown where the fight will be available for pay-per-view purchase, though both heavyweights last competed on DAZN PPV.

Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua preview

With Francis Ngannou's next boxing fight now official, fans are excited to see 'The Predator' return to the squared circle.

Both heavyweights competed at the end of 2023 in two of the biggest boxing cards of the year. Ngannou would lose a slightly controversial split decision to Tyson Fury in the 'Battle of the Baddest'. At the same time, Joshua defeated Otto Wallin in the main event of 'The Day of Reckoning.'

Both events took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where the two power punchers will meet in the ring.

Just one day after the fight announcement, opening odds were released with Joshua as a heavy betting favorite. However, the odds are still much closer than the final lines for Fury vs. Ngannou.

Despite being 0-1 as a professional, Ngannou is already ranked as the 10th-best heavyweight in the world by the WBC. With a win in this fight, either man could find themself as the next title challenger for the winner of the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr unification bout on Feb. 17.