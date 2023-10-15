Francis Ngannou offered an interesting gift to Tyson Fury during negotiation as a "sweetener to their deal"

Francis Ngannou reportedly offered an interesting gift to Tyson Fury during the negotiations of a potential fight.

Ngannou and Fury are set to lock horns inside the squared circle on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It is worth noting that this fight will mark the former UFC heavyweight champion's pro-boxing debut and it will be his first appearance since leaving the MMA promotion earlier this year.

When the teams of Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury were negotiating for a potential bout, 'The Gypsy King' was even offered an interesting gift. According to Mirror, Ngannou offered a free hair transplant to Fury after getting the procedure done himself.

“Francis quietly had a hair transplant behind the scenes as his team [negotiated] with the Fury camp about the fight. The pair became quite close friends at this time during the early stages of a possible fight last year and Francis cheekily offered Fury the free transplant at the clinic he went to as a sweetener to their deal."

Former UFC fighter compares Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury to Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather

Former UFC fighter Dan Hardy has detailed how the highly anticipated bout between Ngannou and Fury is different from Conor McGregor's fight against Floyd Mayweather.

A lot has been said about the potential outcome of the fight and many believe Tyson Fury will have an easy night out against Francis Ngannou. According to Dan Hardy, however, that might not be the case. In an interview with Sherdog, Hardy outlined Ngannou's KO potential as well as the unpredictable nature of heavyweight fights. He said:

"The Tyson Fury is as fascinating and intriguing as any other fight I've ever seen. I was heavily involved in the May/Mac fight and of course, we knew McGregor's chances to beat Mayweather or even land something meaningful on him were very slim."

Hardy continued:

"The question here is if Ngannou is able to land on Tyson Fury, does Tyson get back up? This is heavyweight, it's a different thing entirely and it brings a different kind of intensity to these events...The odds are of course stacked against Ngannou but the pressure is definitely there on both sides."

