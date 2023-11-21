Francis Ngannou reacts to PFL's "game-changing" acquisition of Bellator

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has reacted to PFL's acquisition of Bellator.

Recently, a monumental move in the MMA industry was completed when the Professional Fighters League acquired Bellator MMA from Paramount to create an MMA powerhouse that will be a direct competitor to the UFC.

It is worth noting that Bellator will continue to operate under its own brand, and the organization will share its roster of fighters with PFL. Moreover, as part of the expansion plan, PFL is set to launch a regional league headquarters in Saudi Arabia next year.

Reacting to the news on X/Twitter, Francis Ngannou, who left the UFC earlier this year and later signed with the PFL, spoke about how the opportunities for the fighters competing in PFL and Bellator are endless. writing:

"Game changers @PFLMMA Congratulations on a game-changing announcement in the MMA space. The opportunities for PFL & Bellator athletes under this banner are endless"

Francis Ngannou on getting a text from Eddie Hearn following his fight against Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou made his boxing debut last month against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, putting on a very impressive performance.

Since his narrow loss to Fury, a number of names have been linked with Ngannou for a potential fight, including Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, and Derek Chisora. While nothing is certain at the moment, 'The Predator' seemingly isn't keen on a fight against Joshua.

During a recent appearance on The Last Stand podcast, Francis Ngannou revealed that his team received a text from Eddie Hearn following his fight against Tyson Fury. Recalling how Hearn did not seem to be interested when he had exited from the UFC, Ngannou said:

“My team received a text from Eddie [Hearn] and I think that's all. I met Eddie when I'd just separated with the UFC and I think it wasn't interesting for them because I never heard back until the other day, until somebody else stepped in and took all the risk, and now he's around.”

