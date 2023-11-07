Francis Ngannou rejects Anthony Joshua as next opponent despite Eddie Hearn’s media pressure, reveals who’s priority numero uno

It doesn't appear as though Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua will be materializing any time soon as the PFL heavyweight has other priorities.

While speaking to TMZ Sports, 'The Predator' addressed a potential boxing bout against Joshua after promoter Eddie Hearn publically pushed for it as he believes it would be a massive fight for the sport of boxing. He revealed that the only boxing bout that interests him at the moment is a rematch against Tyson Fury.

Ngannou said (h/t TMZ Sports):

"I would be willing to wait [for Fury to fight Oleksandr Usyk]. I know that they are going to fight, they had a contract already, so they are going to fight sometime in February instead of December 23, which is my fault...I shouldn't have cut him. He would've fought December 23, and maybe we would've run it back early next year."

Francis Ngannou also responded to Eddie Hearn for trying to pressure him into accepting a fight against Anthony Joshua for December 28th in Saudi Arabia. He mentioned that he declined the offer because of the timing and that his sole focus is on 'The Gypsy King'. He said:

"First of all, it's too soon. Secondly, my focus, as boxing is concerned, is a rematch with Tyson [Fury]. That's the most important thing for me right now, everything else for boxing comes after."

It will be interesting to see when Francis Ngannou competes again. His comments insinuate that unless he's offered a rematch against Tyson Fury, his next bout will be taking place in the PFL SmartCage.

Dana White comments on Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury

Dana White recently commented on Francis Ngannou's incredible performance against Tyson Fury. The fight went the distance and saw 'The Predator' knock down the lineal heavyweight boxing champion in the third round.

While speaking to the Triggered Video podcast, the UFC CEO noted that he was shocked that the former UFC heavyweight champion was able to go the distance against a boxer of Fury's caliber.

White also mentioned that he is surprised at the success MMA fighters have had against professional boxers. Talking about Fury's split-decision victory against Ngannou, he said:

"The fact that he [Ngannou] went 10 rounds with Tyson Fury is crazy. He just went 10 rounds with Tyson Fury, Conor [McGregor] made it 9 or 10 with Floyd [Mayweather], Anthony Pettis just beat Roy Jones Jr... I didn't see the fight, but the fact that he went 10 rounds is unbelievable."

