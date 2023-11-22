Francis Ngannou reportedly fights former boxing heavyweight champion in MMA next, PFL founder Donn Davis reveals timeline for the fight 

It appears Francis Ngannou will return to MMA in a hybrid-rules fight against a former boxing heavyweight champion next. PFL founder Donn Davis recently discussed the Cameroonian's next combat sports outing and laid out plans for the former UFC heavyweight champion's next fight.

After his exit from the UFC earlier this year, Ngannou signed a historic deal with the PFL to resume his MMA career while having the freedom to pursue his boxing dreams. He made his professional boxing debut against Tyson Fury last month and shockingly gave the WBC heavyweight champion a tough time inside the boxing ring. 'The Predator' ultimately lost the bout via a razor-sharp split decision.

Ngannou's incredible performance in the boxing ring skyrocketed his stock in the combat sports world, and many are eager to see him in action again. While the Cameroonian was angling for a rematch against Fury, it seems the PFL has other plans.

In a recent conversation with Ariel Helwani, Donn Davis revealed that his promotion is looking to book Francis Ngannou against Deontay Wilder in a hybrid-rules fight next year. He said:

"We don’t know, other than he will fight with PFL in 2024. We don’t know if it’s the first or last quarter. I still think it will be a mixed-rules fight, and I still think Deontay Wilder is the most likely opponent... We’re listening to Francis, and he’s sequencing his options. He has a great boxing option and this great crossover option."

Frank Warren on a potential Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou boxing rematch

Tyson Fury's promoter and Queensberry Promotions frontman Frank Warren recently discussed a potential Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou rematch. He stated that a rematch is a strong possibility, given the hype generated by their first showdown and their willingness to run it back.

As mentioned, Ngannou pushed Fury to his limits in their boxing match in Riyadh last month. While many expected 'The Gypsy King' to breeze past Ngannou, the Cameroonian shocked fans with his boxing acumen. Both boxers expressed their inclination towards a rematch in the fight's aftermath.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Frank Warren reminded fans that Tyson Fury has the undisputed heavyweight contest against Oleksandr Usyk to worry about on February 17 before he can think about the Francis Ngannou rematch. He continued:

"I don’t know. Let’s get the big one out of the way first, and then we’ll see where we go... Tyson told me that he wants the rematch, and I know Ngannou wants it... He’s a really nice guy, good team around him, and I’m quite sure we’ll do it again.”

