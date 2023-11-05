Francis Ngannou reportedly fights next on Dec. 23, and it's not Deontay Wilder or a rematch with Tyson Fury

After putting on an impressive performance against Tyson Fury last weekend, it looks like Francis Ngannou is set to return on December 23.

The former UFC heavyweight champion made his boxing debut against Fury last month. Despite being counted out ahead of the contest, Ngannou displayed a remarkable performance and even knocked down Fury during their fight. However, it wasn't enough for him to get the judges' nod and he ended up losing via a close split decision.

Since the bout, a lot has been said about Francis Ngannou's next fight. With speculations rife about a potential fight against Deontay Wilder or a rematch against Tyson Fury, a rather unexpected opponent might end up facing 'The Predator' on December 23.

Recently, Derek Chisora took to social media to suggest that he wants to face the Cameroonian, and just a few hours after his post, reports have emerged that the two are set to fight.

Expand Tweet

Boxing Kingdom's official X account reported:

"We will most likely see Francis Ngannou vs Dereck Chisora on December 23rd. I will provide extra details this week. This is pending on Ngannou being ready for that date."

Expand Tweet

Eddie Hearn says he reached out to Francis Ngannou's team for potential fight against Anthony Joshua

It's safe to say that Francis Ngannou has caught the attention of the boxing world and is arguably one of the biggest names in the heavyweight division. As a result, many big names have expressed their interest in fighting the former UFC heavyweight champion, including Anthony Joshua.

According to Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn, they have already reached out to Ngannou's team for a potential fight. During a recent interview with Boxing Social, Hearn stated:

"Last time I spoke to [Joshua] he wasn't interested because he didn't think it was credible... Ngannou beating Tyson Fury makes it very credible... I like the fight 'cause I think AJ wins comfortably. If they're interested in that fight, my advice to Joshua would be to consider that fight."

Hearn continued:

"I messaged Ngannou's team yesterday. Just to say, 'If you're serious about that fight, let's discuss.' Because we're planning AJ's next six to 12 months, if they're interested in an Anthony Joshua fight, we should start those conversations now."

Catch Hearn's comments below from 8:22: