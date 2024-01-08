Francis Ngannou reportedly set to bag massive multi-million dollar payday from Anthony Joshua fight without PPV bonuses and sponsorships

Francis Ngannou is set to earn the biggest payday of his career when he faces Anthony Joshua in a boxing ring later this year.

Last Friday, Eddie Hearn dropped the bombshell that Ngannou vs. Joshua had been signed and the pair would be facing off on March 8 in Saudi Arabia. There will also be a press conference in London on Jan. 15, which would include all the details about the fight.

Expand Tweet

The bout marks Ngannou's second ever professional bout, with the former UFC champion making his debut in the squared circle against Tyson Fury last year.

'The Predator' came up short on the night via a controversial split-decision, however, his valiant effort was rewarded by the WBC, who placed him at No.10 in the heavyweight rankings.

For his bout against 'The Gypsy King', Ngannou is believed to have raked in over $10 million, $2 million more than he was offered by the UFC to sign a three-fight deal last January.

With 'AJ' now in his sights, Sports Business Journal has reported it is set to be Ngannou's most lucrative bout yet.

The MMA fighter's agents recently confirmed he will earn more than he did against Fury and the Journal's latest projections suggest Ngannou will take home at least $20 million for his bout against Joshua. That figure is also set to rise when take into account a percent of pay-per-view sales and his sponsorships.

Former UFC champ makes bold prediction for Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson has cast his prediction for the upcoming Francis Ngannou and Anthony Joshua bout.

Ngannou heads into the fight with a 0-1 professional record, however, his performance against Tyson Fury earned him major props from the boxing community.

Meanwhile, Joshua, the former WBA heavyweight champ is in fine form and appears back to his best, picking up three victories in 2022, with the most recent being a demolition job against Otto Wallin in December.

Taking to X to react to the fight news, Jackson offered his take on the outcome. According to 'Rampage', he sees Ngannou picking up the win via a finish.

"I got Francis Ngannou by ref stoppage.. who you got? [thinking face emoji]"

Expand Tweet

Should Jackson's prediction prove correct, it could well set up a rematch against Fury. 'The Gypsy King' is currently set to face Oleksandr Usyk in a unification bout on Feb. 17, and the British boxer may look to prove Ngannou's performance against him was a fluke should he be victorious.