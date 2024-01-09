Francis Ngannou shares first snaps of training for Anthony Joshua fight, reveals faces of teammates

Francis Ngannou recently shared a sneak peek of preparations for his upcoming fight against Anthony Joshua.

Ngannou made an admirable transition to boxing last year in his bout against Tyson Fury. The Cameroonian surprised the combat sports world with his performance, going the distance with the WBC heavyweight champion. 'The Predator' even dropped Fury, but in the end, came out on the wrong end of a controversial split decision.

Following his narrow loss to Fury, Ngannou was quick to enter discussions for a fight against some of the biggest names in boxing's heavyweight division. The stars seemingly aligned for the former UFC champion as a fight between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder fell apart after the latter lost to Joseph Parker.

As such, Ngannou managed to secure the fight against Joshua. The two will now lock horns on March 8 in Saudi Arabia. Having lost his boxing debut, 'The Predator' is hungry to bag his first victory and has already started his training camp for his fight against 'AJ'.

The former UFC heavyweight champion recently had a training session with heavyweight boxer Guido Vianello and shared pictures of the same on his Instagram story. Take a look at it below:

Francis Ngannou's Instagram story

Francis Ngannou previews Anthony Joshua fight

Francis Ngannou is supremely confident going into his upcoming fight against Anthony Joshua. With his impressive showing against Tyson Fury, Ngannou believes that he can stop Joshua and record his first pro boxing win.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Ngannou was asked about the route to victory against an experienced technician like Joshua. In response, he spoke about how he believes that 'AJ' isn't as durable as Fury, saying:

"How I win on March 8? It doesn't matter. I think, most likely, I will knock Anthony Joshua out. I think he's easier to go down than Fury, not like he's not a strong fighter. He's a very tough fighter, but he's easier to send down than Fury, and it's harder for him to get back up than Fury."

Catch Francis Ngannou's comments about Anthony Joshua below:

Expand Tweet