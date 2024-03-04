Francis Ngannou shares his hopes for Anthony Joshua fight following intense bout with Tyson Fury

In what will incredibly be only his second professional boxing match, Francis Ngannou is set to face Anthony Joshua this Friday, March 8, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

'The Predator' made his pro-boxing debut against Tyson Fury last October and went the distance with 'The Gypsy King', even scoring a knockdown in the process.

Since then, Ngannou's popularity has skyrocketed, and he has established himself as a legitimate boxer who is capable of going toe-to-toe with the best in the world.

Francis Ngannou recently spoke to Queensberry Promotions in an interview and previewed his fight with Joshua. He had positive things to say about 'AJ', and outlined his plans for his boxing career, at least for the foreseeable future.

He said:

"Well, he's one of the greats, one of the best fighters out there. I always said when I get into boxing, there's going to be three names - Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Deontay Wilder. So far, the landscape hasn't changed. I think Olkesandr Usyk is adding himself on the list. But basically, those are the pioneers of boxing in this generation."

Check out the clip here (1:55 for Ngannou's comments):

Ngannou has a chance to make his mark on the sport of boxing on March 8, as he takes on 'AJ'. He will be looking to score his first professional win, and possibly earn a rematch against Tyson Fury in the future.

Francis Ngannou details mentality going into the Tyson Fury fight

Many wrote off 'The Predator' heading into his boxing debut against 'The Gypsy King', citing the difference in experience between both men as being a point of difference.

Francis Ngannou, who fought to the top of the UFC's heavyweight division, had no boxing experience to speak of. What he did have, however, was the mental fortitude to believe in himself and work towards his goals.

Speaking on his mentality heading into the bout, Ngannou, in the very same interview, told Queensberry Promotions:

"I think that's basically my strenght. How do you think I can fight Tyson Fury, who is the champion? In my first fight, do you really think I'm going to go out there and out box him? No, it was always all about my mind. I'm like, 'I know he's better than me, I know he's great, but I'm a man, and I'm gonna go out there, and I'm gonna bang.'"