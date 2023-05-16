Francis Ngannou clapped back at Jon Jones after he took to Twitter to dispute his 'baddest man' claim after officially announcing that he has signed with the PFL.

The reigning UFC heavyweight champion commented on Ngannou referring to himself as the baddest man on the planet when announcing his new deal and took a jibe at him. In doing so, he also implied that he was essentially ducking him by joining another promotion.

Jones wrote:

"Calling yourself the baddest man on the planet from across the street, who does that? Lol"

The newest PFL signing obviously didn't take 'Bones' comments lightly and responded with a tweet of his own. He simply suggested that the heavyweight champion do the same if he wants prove he is better, writing:

"Then cross the street"

It will be interesting to see if UFC president Dana White changes his stance on cross-promotion should Jones pursue a fight with Ngannou, and if there is a strong demand from fans wanting to see the fight.

Francis Ngannou officially joins the PFL

Francis Ngannou made headlines earlier today as it was officially announced that he will be joining the PFL on a lucrative multi-fight deal and will be competing as part of the promotion's pay-per-view Superfight division.

It was reported that 'The Predator' will not only be well compensated, but there will also be a lucractive mimimum salary for whoever his opponent may be. In addition, he will also be joining the PFL's global athlete advisory board, and serve as the Chairman of PFL Africa.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, the former UFC heavyweight champion mentioned that despite not coming to an agreement with them, he is thankful to the promotion and Dana White for the opportunities they gave him, saying:

"We have a good long relationship, I respect that. I respect what UFC have done for me, I appreciate them, and I move forward with my life. We had a contract, I fulfilled that contract. We couldn't agree on another one then I go on my side. They should be able to go on their own side without bad blood."

"Personally, and I have to talk to him man to man, I’m cool. I’m just not happy with how our business [went]. That’s all.”



