Francis Ngannou UFC losses: How many times has 'The Predator' lost in MMA?

Francis Ngannou is riding high after his narrow split-decision loss to Tyson Fury on October 28th in Riyadh. Despite having made his professional boxing debut, Ngannou gave Fury all he could handle, even scoring a knockdown on the lineal boxing heavyweight champion in the process.

He looked quite impressive in his first outing in the squared circle. But this shouldn't be too much of a surprise to MMA fans, as he was, first and foremost, a striker in the cage.

With an MMA record of 17-3, 'the Predator' holds 12 knockouts to his name, with 4 submissions and a lone decision win. His first loss came in his second professional fight to Zoumana Cisse, which was a unanimous decision loss for Ngannou.

He wound then go on a 10-fight win streak, all the way up until his stunning knockout of Alistair Overeem. Francis Ngannou would then lose to Stipe Miocic via unanimous decision in his first title bout and then, to Derrick Lewis in what is widely considered to be one of the most underwhelming fights in MMA history, as both fighters respected the power coming back their way a bit too much.

However, that didn't discourage Ngannou, who came back in spectacular fashion and went on to score five consecutive wins up until a Stipe Miocic rematch.

Leading up to the Miocic bout, he scored four first round knockouts over some of the best heavyweights the UFC had to offer. He dethroned Miocic, widely considered to be the GOAT at heavyweight, and then beat Cyril Gane, a fight in which he displayed his significantly improved grappling.

He has not fought in an MMA fight since.

Francis Ngannou says he should have 'kicked his leg' after Fury 'elbowed' him

In the middle of their bout, Tyson Fury appeared to land a flush elbow on Ngannou which is illegal in boxing. Nevertheless, Fury was not penalized with any point deductions, which is particuarly relevant as at the end, there was only 1 point separating the fighters on the scorecards.

Ngannou has since reacted to this on X (formerly Twitter) in a pair of tweets. First, he posted a clip of the elbow alongside the caption:

"Unlike the superman punch, this was f**king illegal"

Expand Tweet

Then, responding to Conor McGregor's suggestion that Francis Ngannou kick Tyson Fury in the leg, he wrote:

"He was right I should've kick his fk legs, I can't believe that that he elbowed me"

Expand Tweet