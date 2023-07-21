Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury could be a level up from 'naive' McGregor vs. Mayweather fight: Oscar De La Hoya

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya has offered his take on Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury.

The former UFC heavyweight champion is set to enter the squared circle in October against Tyson Fury. While there has been a lot of anticipation surrounding the bout, many believe that the fight is just a "money grab," including Oscar De La Hoya.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, De La Hoya compared Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather to Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury, saying:

"I think I was a little naive when that fight came out Mayweather McGregor, now I actually know exactly what happened. It was a money grab and it's fine, it's okay. Tyson [vs. Francis] is also a money grab, good for them I am happy for them, they're gonna make loads of money but yeah, both fighters are good."

Francis Ngannou claims he will earn more from Tyson Fury fight than in his entire UFC career

Francis Ngannou walked away from the UFC earlier this year and signed with the PFL in a deal that offered him more control over his career and an opportunity to make much more money.

Speaking of the same during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Ngannou spoke about his payday against Tyson Fury. Revealing that he's going to earn more than he did in his entire UFC career later this year, 'The Predator' said:

“I didn’t make that much in my entire UFC career, basically after turning down all those contracts that could have made me more money. But yes, if we count it, absolutely [I will get more for this one fight than the entire last deal that UFC offered]!"

He added:

"It was just in order for me to put the pen on the paper. And then there was like one big number and behind it there was nothing, the paper was blank. I’m sure you’re going to say $8 million for three fights… No, that’s not what it was. It wasn’t like that. It was the same tactic, just like they pull some number up and want to impress you to get you to sign the contract.”

