Frank Mir's daughter Bella Mir comes clean on potentially becoming first-ever active UFC fighter to compete in Olympics: "I want to do that"

Frank Mir's daughter, Bella Mir, recently shared her thoughts on the possibility of becoming the first active UFC fighter to compete in the Olympics. She also discussed the potential timeline for signing with the leading MMA promotion.

The first-ever UFC BJJ event took place in Las Vegas on June 25. Mikey Musumeci and Rerrison Gabriel headlined the series of fights, where Frank Mir's daughter competed in one of the undercard matchups.

During the post-fight press conference for UFC BJJ, Bella Mir was asked about her potential UFC debut timeline. In response, she said:

"Honestly, if it was up to me, I would probably be doing all of it at the same time, like what I am right now. But... I feel like I could see that happening, or I could see it happening, just wrestling and doing jiu jitsu and just fighting on the UFC Fight Pass, and then signing with the UFC, right after 2028. It's also Dana's call... He pushes college wrestling a lot, and he also pushes 2028."

When asked about potentially becoming the first active UFC fighter to compete in the Olympics, 'Lady' said:

"I mean, now that you say that, [because] I never thought about that. Now, I want to do that because I'm always trying to just push myself."

Check out Bella Mir's comments below (13:18):

In history, there have been many Olympians, such as Kayla Harrison and Henry Cejudo, who signed with the UFC after competing in the Olympics. However, there has been no athlete who, being an active UFC fighter, has taken part in the Olympics.

Bella Mir gets honest about her experience competing in UFC BJJ

Bella Mir faced off against Carol Joia in a featherweight bout. Although in the first round, Mir had difficulty securing a hold on Joia, she made a comeback in the second round, winning by D'arce choke.

During the aforementioned press conference, 'Lady' also shared her experiences of competing at the inaugural UFC BJJ event, saying:

"I feel great, just love to start off strong on the first ever UFC BJJ... It was actually like the weirdest feeling I've had before any match, fight, [or] any tournament because we [are] in Vegas and it's a UFC event and this is like my dream since I was a little girl. So, I was actually more pumped up, and it felt like I was supposed to be here... And, I got a little nervous right before, but even like walking out and hearing the music and hearing my family and my friends... like I can't do anything else but smile." [0:12]

