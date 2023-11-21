Frank Warren gives an update on Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou rematch after a chat with the Saudi royals

Francis Ngannou put forth a very impressive performance in his boxing debut against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. While he lost the bout via split decision, many viewers believed that the former UFC heavyweight champion was robbed of a victory.

His performance has led fans to call for a rematch between the two, and Frank Warren, Fury's promoter, recently revealed that another bout could be in the cards. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, Warren was asked about the possibility that the two clash in 2024, responding:

"I think there's a good chance of that happening. I do... That, I don’t know [if it will be next for Fury]. It’s like jumping too far forward. Let’s get the big one [against Oleksandr Usyk on February 17th] out of the way first, and then we’ll see where we go, but I do think [that it will happen]."

Warren continued:

"Tyson told me that he wants the rematch, and I know Ngannou wants it because after the fight we were out there, we met at His Excellency's house and we had quite a lengthy conversation. He’s a nice guy, by the way. He’s a really nice guy, good team around him, and I’m quite sure we’ll do it again."

Check out Frank Warren's comments on a Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou rematch below:

Expand Tweet

Fury is set to face Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title on February 17th, 2024. While his plans for afterward remain unclear, it appears that a rematch with Ngannou is on the table.

Eddie Hearn claimed that Francis Ngannou was robbed against Tyson Fury

Eddie Hearn is one of the most well-known promoters in boxing. Following Tyson Fury's split decision victory over Francis Ngannou, he revealed that he was amongst the group that felt 'The Predator' was robbed. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, Hearn stated:

"The only disappointment is that this man should be walking away, in my opinion, with the greatest victory. I mean it's not even close. You talk about Buster Douglas, Mike Tyson. You talk about Andy Ruiz, Anthony Joshua at the Garden, not even close. He's never had a professional fight. It is the most remarkable, remarkable performance and event inside a ring that anyone's ever seen."

Check out Eddie Hearn's comments on Francis Ngannou below (starting at the 27:13 mark):

Although Ngannou was unable to claim the victory, he has received plenty of praise and respect from the boxing community. While most gave him no chance at all against Fury, he was able to exceed expectations and prove that he could compete in the sport.