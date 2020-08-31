Frankie Edgar on why a 'legacy' fight against Dominick Cruz attracts him

Frankie Edgar made a successful jump to Bantamweight as he narrowly edged out Pedro Munhoz to a decision victory. For Frankie Edgar, the title is always the aim and while he hasn't been able to achieve the same success at Featherweight, he'll be looking to find success at the 135-pound division.

Speaking to Bruce Buffer on the It’s Time podcast (H/T BloodyElbow.com), Frankie Edgar stated that he's open to fighting former Champion Dominick Cruz and revealed why he's interested in it:

“Another guy that’s also a little older and a legend himself is Dominick Cruz. A lot of people are talking about that, so I’m definitely interested. The title is obviously my main goal, where my sight’s on, but it doesn’t have to be right away, and I’m willing to fight some of those legacy fights as well,” Edgar said.

Frankie Edgar admitted that it would be tough but believes that mixing it up will help do the job.

“I don’t know, it’d be tough. You chase him, he’s really good at that, and you don’t want him chasing you either. So I think you got to mix it up and try a little cat and mouse game with him,” Edgar said.

Is Frankie Edgar vs Dominick Cruz the right direction to take?

While Frankie Edgar can claim to fight a higher-ranked opponent, facing Dominick Cruz makes a lot of sense. Both Frankie Edgar and Dominick Cruz are arguably past their prime and it would be a good test to see who stands where.

Dominick Cruz last fought for the Bantamweight Championship at UFC 249, where he suffered his first TKO defeat inside the Octagon. Frankie Edgar vs Dominick Cruz would certainly present an interesting stylistic fight. It could be booked for any time around the end of the year if both men manage to stay healthy until then.