Frankie Edgar looking in great shape ahead of bantamweight debut

Frankie Edgar is looking in good shape in recently posted pics.

Frankie Edgar is all set to face Pedro Munhoz in his bantamweight debut.

Frankie Edgar has a legend of his own in the UFC. In a sport this volatile, Frankie Edgar stands as one of the only few fighters who has managed to preserve himself over the years and stayed at the very top despite everything that has been thrown at him.

Frankie Edgar endeared himself to the mainstream MMA audience by securing the UFC lightweight title. He then proceeded to move down to the featherweight division where he failed to capture the title despite multiple opportunities - twice against featherweight great Jose Aldo, and once against Max Holloway.

Now Frankie Edgar has a chance to redeem his time lost at featherweight by competing at the bantamweight division, a weight class where he would not face a significant size disadvantage against his opponents. As someone who is known for giving great performances when opportunities present themselves, it shouldn't be surprising if Frankie Edgar soon fights for the title at bantamweight.

Frankie Edgar looking great in recent pictures

In an attempt to show how serious Frankie Edgar was about moving down to the bantamweight division and making a claim for the title, his manager shared a few pictures. In the pictures, Frankie Edgar looked ripped and ready for whatever would be thrown at him.

Frankie Edgar was last seen competing against Chan Sung Jung at the featherweight division, where he suffered a defeat, thus pushing him to a losing streak. Frankie Edgar is now all set to face Pedro Munhoz in his bantamweight debut at Fight Island.

This might be a golden chance for Frankie Edgar as he gets to establish himself as a huge contender with a single match. Unlike his move to featherweight, he doesn't get an immediate title shot but if he gets the momentum rolling he might soon get one.