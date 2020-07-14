Frankie Edgar wants to avenge Jose Aldo losses at Bantamweight: "I would love for a chance at redemption"

Frankie Edgar is set to face Pedro Munhoz at UFC 252.

Frankie Edgar opened up a possible rematch against Jose Aldo at 135.

UFC 205: Ultimate Media Day

Frankie Edgar was supposed to be fighting Pedro Munhoz at the upcoming Fight Night in the co-main event. However, Munhoz tested positive for COVID-19 and their bout has been postponed to UFC 252 on the main card instead.

Frankie Edgar was supposed to make his Bantamweight debut this past January against Cory Sandhagen, but the fight was canceled after he served as a last-minute replacement for Brian Ortega against The Korean Zombie Chan Sung Jung at Busan last December.

When speaking to BJPENN Radio, Frankie Edgar was asked about the possibility of facing Jose Aldo at Bantamweight. Having previously fought Jose Aldo for the Featherweight and Interim Featherweight titles, he would love nothing more than to avenge the two losses:

“I would love for a chance at redemption. The first fight we had was very close, some people said I won but he won on the scorecards,” he explained. “The second fight he definitely got me. I didn’t show up, I didn’t have the best performance. I would love another crack at it but a lot of things have to lineup for that to happen.”

Does a Frankie Edgar-Jose Aldo fight make sense?

Frankie Edgar first has to get past Pedro Munhoz. Jose Aldo lost his Bantamweight debut to Marlon Moraes at UFC 245 but was given a title shot anyway after then-champion Henry Cejudo called him out.

Aldo had a great performance for the vacant title at UFC 251, but the younger and hungrier Petr Yan ended up finishing him brutally. While Frankie Edgar might like the idea of a fight against Jose Aldo, there are way more fresh and exciting fights that UFC can go with.

It might be hard for either man to reach the top of the division, especially now when it's filled with young and hungry talent. The Bantamweight division is the best its ever been.