FREE FULL FIGHT: Adriano Moraes stuns the world in brutal knockout of MMA legend Demetrious Johnson in Singapore

Even years later, many still marvel at the moment Adriano Moraes accomplished the unthinkable against the legendary Demetrious Johnson.

Moraes etched his name in history as the first fighter to ever stop the revered “Mighty Mouse. He successfully defended the ONE flyweight MMA world championship in stunning fashion at ONE on TNT I in April 2021.

Relive that matchup below:

Despite the event taking place behind closed doors at Singapore Indoor Stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shockwave of Moraes’ victory resonated far beyond the state-of-the-art venue, underscoring the magnitude of his achievement.

From the opening bell, the Brazilian sensation maximized his height and reach advantage, expertly keeping the American superstar at bay.

As Johnson decided to press forward and close the gap in the second round, this was where Moraes had a bright idea by delivering a thunderous uppercut, followed by a devastating knee strike and a relentless ground-and-pound assault that sealed a historic upset.

However, “Mikinho” only got to enjoy the glory of that career-defining moment until their rematch at ONE Fight Night 1 in August 2022. Johnson exacted payback with his own highlight-reel knee knockout in the fourth round to finally get a taste of ONE Championship gold.

Their rivalry reached its conclusion at ONE Fight Night 10 in May 2023, where Johnson outclassed Moraes for five rounds to walk away with the intricately crafted belt by unanimous decision.

Adriano Moraes looks to reign as flyweight MMA king again

With Demetrious Johnson officially hanging up his gloves last year, a new chapter awaits Adriano Moraes.

The Brazilian now has a golden opportunity to claim the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title as he faces Japanese rival Yuya Wakamatsu in a rematch at ONE 172, set for March 23 at the iconic Saitama Super Arena.

ONE 172 will be streamed live at watch.onefc.com.

