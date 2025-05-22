  • home icon
  • FREE FULL FIGHT: Atomweight MMA queen Denice Zamboanga stuns in ONE Championship debut with dominant win over Malaysian sensation

By Nissi Icasiano
Modified May 22, 2025 16:09 GMT
Denice Zamboanga [Photo via ONE Championship]
Before Denice Zamboanga rose to prominence in ONE Championship's atomweight MMA division, she first turned heads as a promotional debutant with a commanding performance against a more established opponent. 'The Menace' made her maiden appearance in the world's largest martial arts organization on the supporting card of ONE: Mark For Greatness in December 2019, taking on hometown favorite Jihin Radzuan in a three-round atomweight MMA showdown at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Watch the full fight uploaded by the promotion through its official YouTube channel below:

youtube-cover
Zamboanga imposed her will early, executing relentless takedowns and maintaining dominant control on the ground through the first two rounds of the encounter.

Though 'Shadow Cat' mounted a spirited comeback in the final frame by constantly threatening with submission attempts, it wasn't enough to overturn the momentum. Zamboanga emerged with a unanimous decision victory, announcing her arrival on the global stage.

Denice Zamboanga makes history as first female Filipino MMA world champion

Denice Zamboanga realized her long-awaited potential in mixed martial arts by capturing ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world championship at ONE Fight Night 27 this past January.

In a dominant showing, she overwhelmed Alyona Rassohyna in every facet of the joust, eventually authoring a second-round stoppage to make history as the first Filipina to win a major MMA world title.

Earlier this month, Zamboanga officially assumed full world championship status after Stamp Fairtex relinquished the crown due to an injury that will keep her out of action indefinitely.

Recognizing that the gold-plated strap represents more than mere prestige, the 28-year-old wholeheartedly embraces the immense responsibilty that comes with reigning as the division's undisputed queen:

"I'm ready to carry the belt with honor, fight with purpose, and glorify Him in every step. The title is more than just a belt."
Nissi Icasiano

A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.

Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.

Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.

In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter.

Edited by Krishna Venki
