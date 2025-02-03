FREE FULL FIGHT: British superstar Jonathan Haggerty pulls off dramatic comeback in heated world title tilt against Felipe Lobo

If there’s one assignment that truly tested Jonathan Haggerty’s mettle, it was his grueling defense of the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship against Felipe Lobo.

The two warriors went to war in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19, electrifying the raucous crowd at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in February 2024.

Relive the matchup by watching the full fight below:

Though “The General” emerged victorious, the path to glory was anything but easy. He had to dig deep to ensure he left the ring with 26 pounds of gold still in his possession.

Lobo sent shockwaves through the arena late in the first round, dropping Haggerty with a blistering boxing combination. The Brazilian went on the offensive, targeting the Englishman’s body and head with relentless strikes to force the referee to administer a standing eight-count.

However, Haggerty responded in emphatic fashion in the second stanza. With fearless aggression, he floored Lobo with a perfectly timed straight left, leveling the playing field.

Showcasing immense grit and resilience, Lobo beat the count and charged back into the action. He kept the pressure high, unloading heavy artillery and nearly sending the reigning champion to the canvas in the final moments of the frame.

Haggerty completely turned the tide in the third round, marching forward to detonate a thunderous right hand that sent "Demolition Man" crashing to the canvas and sealing the victory in just 45 seconds of the period.

Despite the statement victory, Haggerty’s reign came to an end seven months later when he surrendered the bantamweight Muay Thai strap to Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Jonathan Haggerty begins road to redemption at ONE 171

Now, Jonathan Haggerty is on a mission for redemption.

He returns to action at ONE 171 on Feb. 20, inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar, where he’ll put his remaining belt — the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title — on the line against China’s Wei Rui.

The British superstar is laser-focused on defending his throne and re-establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with in ONE Championship.

