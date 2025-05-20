FREE FULL FIGHT: Colombian phenom Johan Estupinan is all gas, no brakes in absolute firefight vs Turkish brawler

Fifth-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai competitor Johan Estupinan captured the attention of ONE Championship fans in a big way when he went all-out in his three-round war with Zafer Sayik in June 2024. In the show-opener of ONE 167, Estupinan understood that he had to go on the offensive early and sustain it throughout the fight. 'Panda Kick' did just that as soon as the opening bell rang, which paid off big time when he dropped Sayik twice in the first round.
The 22-year-old star's uber-athletic offense posed problems for the accomplished Sayik, though the latter settled into a nice groove in the second round that allowed him to get back in the fight. However, the two knockdowns gave Estupinan a significant cushion, and he ultimately won via unanimous decision.
Relive the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:
Estupinan claimed back-to-back second-round finishes in September and October to close out his first year in ONE on a high note plus a four-fight winning streak in his back pocket.
The JC Fernandes and Team CSK affiliate improved it to five with a unanimous decision outing over Johan Ghazali this past January.
Johan Estupinan headed for another barnburner on June 6 card
Johan Estupinan has had an impressive run thus far in the world's largest martial arts promotion, but he is nowhere near satisfied with his success. He plans to keep his winning ways going at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.
Meeting him in a flyweight Muay Thai bout inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will be Japanese striker Taiki Naito, whom most ONE fans know for his highly technical striking style.
ONE Fight Night 32 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.