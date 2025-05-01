FREE FULL FIGHT: Double-champ Christian Lee goes full rampage mode in world title defense against hard-nosed Russian

More than four years ago, Christian Lee defied expectations in emphatic fashion, dismantling a highly touted Russian juggernaut with surprising ease. This happened when the Singaporean-American phenom put his ONE lightweight MMA world championship on the line against Timofey Nastyukhin in the main event of ONE on TNT II, staged behind closed doors at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in April 2021 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the full fight uploaded on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel below:

Many anticipated a grueling test for 'The Warrior' against a feared knockout artist, but Lee decided to quash these preconceived notions in the short encounter.

The bout opened with both men showing mutual respect, carefully measuring distance and wary of each other's power. Lee made the first move, firing a crisp right hand before shooting for a double-leg takedown, only to be stuffed by the alert Russian.

However, the tide turned swiftly. As Nastyukhin pressed forward with a flurry, Lee slipped inside and landed a sharp left hook that rocked his opponent.

Smelling blood, Lee pounced with relentless ground-and-pound, forcing the referee to wave off the contest just 91 seconds into the opening round.

Over a year later, he added to his legacy by capturing the ONE welterweight MMA world title with a statement win over Kiamrian Abbasov, becoming a two-division ruler.

Possible opponents line up to challenge Christian Lee

Now, with both ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world titles in his possession, fans eagerly await the next chapter in Christian Lee's already storied career.

One of the options for Lee is running it back with Alibeg Rasulov after their initial encounter for the lightweight MMA crown in December 2024 ended in a no-contest due to an accidental eyepoke.

Meanwhile, Roberto Soldic made his case for a shot at Lee's welterweight strap following his one-shot knockout of Dagi Arslanaliev this past February.

