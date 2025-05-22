FREE FULL FIGHT: Fabricio Andrade ascends to the throne in absolute bloodbath against heated rival John Lineker in Bangkok

Fabricio Andrade and John Lineker's second battle over the ONE bantamweight MMA world championship is already etched in the history books of ONE Championship owing to their incredible display of power and tenacity. The Brazilian MMA megastars first butted heads over the 145-pound MMA crown in October 2022.
Unfortunately, this matchup ended in a no contest as Lineker could not continue following an accidental knee strike to the groin by Andrade in round three. 'Wonder Boy' and Lineker picked up right where they left off in November 2023 at ONE Fight Night 7, with them slugging it out in the center of the circle. Andrade's vicious mauling of 'Hands of Stone' throughout four rounds led to the latter's cornermen choosing to stop the fight ahead of the fifth round.
Andrade thus captured the then-vacant crown via TKO.
Watch the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:
After a failed bid to win the then-vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship against Jonathan Haggerty in November 2023, Andrade took a year-long break to recover from his injuries.
When he returned to the circle this past January, he produced a 42-second TKO of South Korean rival Kwon Won Il to further solidify his reign over the 145-pound MMA ranks.
Fabricio Andrade acknowledges John Lineker's powerful punches
Fabricio Andrade knows when to give credit where it is due, and he did not hesitate to name John Lineker as the hardest hitter in the world's largest martial arts promotion.
He said in a recent interview with ONE:
"The strongest punch I believe is from my longtime friend John Lineker. If we compare his record with athletes from other categories around the world, he is probably among the athletes who have won the most fights by knockout with punches."