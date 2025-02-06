FREE FULL FIGHT: Filipino superstar Joshua Pacio overcomes Brazilian constrictor Alex Silva in thrilling Manila showdown

Before Joshua Pacio puts his lineal ONE strawweight MMA world championship on the line later this month, fans were given a chance to revisit one of his toughest title defenses that truly tested his resolve.

In the main event of ONE: Fire & Fury in January 2020, the Filipino superstar faced former divisional champion Alex Silva in a thrilling contest.

Check out the full fight below:

While 'The Passio' emerged victorious, his triumph was far from a walk in the park. He had to withstand the calculated grappling of his Brazilian challenger, taking a narrow split decision win after five hard-fought rounds.

Silva relentlessly pursued takedowns throughout the bout, at times pulling guard to bring the action to the mat where he had the upper hand. However, Pacio demonstrated exceptional submission defense, often managing to get back to his feet.

On the feet, Pacio showcased his striking, landing sharp and accurate combinations on Silva. In the end, his well-rounded performance was enough to earn the decision on the judges' scorecards.

Joshua Pacio runs it back with Jarred Brooks at ONE 171

Joshua Pacio now aims to replicate that same resilience when he faces his American rival, Jarred Brooks, who is also known for his grappling prowess.

The Lions Nation MMA co-founder will square off with Brooks — the interim titleholder — in both a trilogy bout and a world title unification at ONE 171, set for Feb. 20 at the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

The two first met in December 2022, with Brooks edging out Pacio via unanimous decision to claim the strawweight MMA crown.

Their rivalry took a controversial turn in the March 2024 rematch when Brooks inadvertently spiked Pacio’s head onto the canvas with a takedown, knocking him unconscious.

Under ONE’s Global MMA Rule Set, slams to the head, neck, or spine are strictly prohibited, leading to Brooks’ disqualification and Pacio regaining the title.

With the score now tied at one apiece, the two rivals will return to the very venue where their second encounter ended in controversy, looking to settle the score once and for all.

