FREE FULL FIGHT: Giant Iraj Azizpour toys with Bruno Chavez in monster kickboxing clash

ONE Championship has shared the entire fight footage of Iraj Azizpour’s kickboxing win against Bruno Chavez.

In October 2021, Azizpour made his ONE Championship debut in the heavyweight kickboxing division. After securing two wins against Anderson ‘Braddock’ Silva and Ismael Londt, the Iranian beast was matched up against Chavez in the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix semifinals.

After three hard-hitting rounds, Azizpour emerged victorious by unanimous decision in the September 2022 bout. Nearly a year later, ONE re-posted the entire fight on YouTube, with the caption saying:

“Before Iranian behemoth Iraj Azizpour collides with Bosnian beast Ahmed Krnjic on August 4, relive his intense showdown with Brazilian warrior Bruno Chaves in 2022!”

Iraj Azizpour’s win against Bruno Chavez led to a bout against Roman Kryklia in the Grand Prix final. Azizpour couldn’t overcome the legendary skills of Kryklia, leading to a second-round knockout loss.

On August 4, Azizpour looks to get back on track by securing a win at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video. The Iranian heavyweight has been matched up against Ahmed Krnjic, who is coming off a win in his promotional debut against Chavez.

‘Bosnian Steel’ looks to Azizpour as a stepping stool into a world title shot against Kryklia. Meanwhile, the 34-year-old former KLF kickboxing champion believes a win against Krnjic is a massive step toward earning a rematch against the Ukranian light heavyweight kickboxing king.

Iraj Azizpour vs. Ahmed Krnjic goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. ONE Fight Night 13 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.