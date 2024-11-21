FREE FULL FIGHT: Grappling machine Reece McLaren unleashes his uncanny power in brilliant KO of Windson Ramos

Veteran Australian fighter Reece McLaren has been very impressive in his nearly decade long run in ONE Championship. He showcased his dynamism in his match against Brazilian Windson Ramos two years ago, where he soundly dominatedhis opponent and eventually secured a second-round TKO.

The setting was ONE 162 on Oct. 21, 2022 in a featured flyweight MMA showdown at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. 'Lightning' was in his element in the contest, showcasing both his grappling game and uncanny power that took a lot from Ramos, who was unable to answer the bell to start the third and final round because of a badly swollen right foot.

ONE Championship shared the full fight on its official YouTube channel as further reminder of McLaren's caliber as a fighter.

Check out the video below:

It is the same potency he showed against Ramos that Reece McLaren will be looking to replicate when he returns to action on Dec. 6 at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He will go up against interim strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks in a flyweight MMA clash.

ONE Fight Night 26 will be aired live and for free at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Reece McLaren building on takeaways from previous fight heading into ONE Fight Night 26

Reece McLaren was a split decision winner over Hu Yong of China in his previous fight, which he said he learned a lot from and looking to build on for his match at ONE Fight Night 26 on Dec. 6.

He shared this in an interview with Sporstkeeda MMA, highlighting, among other things, how ample preparation went a long way in helping him achieve the hard-earned victory.

McLaren said:

"The big takeaway was that we did the work, and the fitness was there for that fight. You know what I mean, so we were prepared for it to go three rounds, but we would have loved to get it done in one."

At ONE Fight Night 26, McLaren knows that he is going up against an opponent in Jarred Brooks that could be a handful if allowed to do his thing, which is why he is leaving no stone unturned to come up with a potent performance come fight night.

