Free full fight: Ilya Freymanov’s smashing ONE debut against former champion Martin Nguyen

Russian knockout artist Ilya Freymanov delivered a picture-perfect debut performance in his ONE Championship debut at ONE on Prime Video 2. The newcomer was immediately thrown into the fire, meeting ONE’s first-ever two-division world champion Martin ‘The Situ-Asian’ Nguyen.

Going into the bout, many fans were unsure of what to expect from Freymanov, who was a relatively unknown entity after fighting primarily out of his home country. It didn’t take long for fans to find out exactly who Freymanov was as he delivered a shocking first-round knockout of Nguyen. Improving to 11-1 in his professional career, Freymanov now has an impressive nine career wins by way of knockout.

The victory not only introduced the Russian kickboxer to ONE fans, but it also shook up the featherweight rankings. Freymanov took Nguyen’s No. 3 spot, while ‘The-Situ-Asian’ dropped one spot to No. 4 on the list.

If you happened to miss out on Ilya Freymanov’s spectacular showing at U.S. primetime, ONE Championship is giving fans the opportunity to watch the full fight for free on YouTube.

Check out the full bout below:

Ilya Freymanov should have his pick of potential challengers for his sophomore appearance

After his massive debut performance against Martin Nguyen at ONE on Prime Video 2, Ilya Freymanov is likely in line for another big featherweight contest.

New to the promotion, there is a slew of fresh matchups against other ranked contenders eager to climb their way to the top. One potential opponent is Garry Tonon. ‘The Lion Killer’ has not competed in MMA since this past March, when he suffered a first-round knockout against then-champion Thanh Lee.

The fight would deliver fans a classic striker vs. grappler matchup that could truly test Freymanov’s skills, particularly on the ground. However, if you are looking for the proverbial striker’s delight, a showdown with former featherweight world champion Thanh Le could provide just that.

Le is coming off of a world title loss to Tang Kai at ONE 160. Prior to that, he won five-straight bouts in the circle with a 100% finish rate, all by knockout. If the promotion truly wants to test the Russian’s stand-up skills, there is arguably nobody better suited for the job than Thanh Le.

Poll : 0 votes