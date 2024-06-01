FREE FULL FIGHT: Itsuki Hirata puts on dominant showing against Rika Ishige in front of her Tokyo home crowd

The atomweight clash between Itsuki Hiarata and Rika Ishige in October 2019 at ONE: Century Part I was a fitting match inside the packed Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan, as two home bets collided in front of their faithful.

ONE Championship looked back at this showdown by reposting the full fight on YouTube.

It was a dominant display of striking and grappling for 'Android 18' as she immediately dropped 'Tiny Doll' with a powerful right straight punch less than a minute into the fight.

Since then, she has used her Judo-based fighting style to try and submit Ishige and poured down the ground-and-pound strikes. It was the same story in the second round, as Hirata secured the takedown once more and maneuvered her way to the eventual armbar finish to pick up her second victory in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Itsuki Hirata wants to return to the winner's circle on June 7 against Victoria Souza

Following that triumph over Ishige, Hirata experienced an up-and-down run in ONE Championship, as she split her next six fights by winning three of them and also dropping the other three. Currently, she is on a two-fight skid after losing to Ham Seo Hee and Ayaka Miura.

Because of this, the Serra-Longo Fight Team athlete is raring to snap this losing streak against Victoria Souza for their upcoming atomweight MMA bout on June 7 at ONE 167 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will emanate from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.