FREE FULL FIGHT: Jackie Buntan lights up tough foe in dominant beatdown in front of a mental Manila crowd

Inaugural ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan has wholeheartedly embraced her Filipino roots. She gave her Filipino fans even more reason to cheer for her when she had her much-anticipated homecoming fight in December 2022 against Amber Kitchen.

Buntan came in relying heavily on her hand combinations and punctuated it with leg kicks. Meanwhile, 'AK 47' was focused on getting her kicking game going. Though Kitchen had some decent success with her strategy, Buntan's boxing had become a massive hurdle, especially in the second round.

The Filipino-American blitzed Kitchen early in the final round for a knockdown, which gave Buntan the separation she needed from the 26-year-old on the scorecards to win via unanimous decision.

Watch the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

This was a much-needed return to form for the Boxing Works product as she was coming off a heartbreaker against Smilla Sundell in April that year over the inaugural ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

Buntan currently holds a four-fight winning streak, which she capped off with a bell-to-bell beatdown of French-Algerian striking legend Anissa Meksen last November to win the inaugural 125-pound women's kickboxing crown.

Jackie Buntan heaps praise on longtime coach Bryan Popejoy

Jackie Buntan always knows when to give credit where it is due, and she made sure that Boxing Works head coach Bryan Popejoy received his flowers.

In a sit-down interview with The Casuals, Buntan mentioned:

"I think we have a traditional Thai style, but it's mixed in with a lot of different looks and influences from kickboxing, from boxing, whatever Bryan comes up with. Really, I think the foundation is there of Muay Thai, but the nice thing is, he's so open to new ideas and new practices where it's not like some coach, like, 'That's not Muay Thai. We're not gonna do it."

Watch the entire interview here:

