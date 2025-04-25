FREE FULL FIGHT: Jackie Buntan shows off her insane power in dominant KO finish of Diandra Martin in Colorado

Despite failing to make weight, Jackie Buntan bounced back in spectacular fashion, delivering an explosive performance that earned her a clear-cut victory in ONE Championship's highly anticipated U.S. debut nearly two years ago.

The Filipina-American sensation entered the 1stBank Center in Colorado with redemption on mind when she squared off against Diandra Martin in a 131-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest on the supporting card of ONE Fight Night 10 in May 2023.

In a stunning display, Buntan authored a dominant showing, stopping her Australian opponent in the first round of their bout.

Despite Martin's height and reach advantage, Buntan effortlessly found her rhythm, landing a series of solid blows in rapid succession.

The matchup came to a decisive end when the Boxing Works representative unleashed a left hook to the body, followed by a powerful right hand, securing her first knockout victory in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Jackie Buntan made history as the inaugural strawweight kickboxing queen

Jackie Buntan recently proved her versatility, showcasing that she's not just a Muay Thai specialist by seizing an offer she couldn't turn down.

At ONE 169 in November 2024, Buntan faced off against the legendary Anissa Meksen for the inaugural ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world championship.

The encounter was a grueling battle from start to finish as Buntan went toe-to-toe with the French-Algerian icon. Despite the intense challenge, she persevered, earning a place in history as the first-ever queen of the division.

Now, fans are eager to see Buntan back in action at ONE 173: Denver, which will take place at the 21,000-capacity Ball Arena on Aug. 1.

