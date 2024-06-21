FREE FULL FIGHT: Jonathan Di Bella lands the clutch knockdown, triumphs over Zhang Peimian for strawweight kickboxing gold

Every combat sports athlete knows that it only takes one big moment in a fight to turn the tide completely in their favor. That is exactly what ONE strawweight kickboxing star Jonathan Di Bella did in his promotional debut.

Welcoming him to the world's largest martial arts promotion in October 2022 at ONE 162 was sensational Chinese star Zhang Peimian. Their bout was for the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship

Both men went off on a blistering start that saw them land some well-timed hits through each other's guard, but Zhang's defense would get cracked by Di Bella late in the fifth round as he sent him crashing to the mat.

That moment would ultimately seal the victory plus the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title for Di Bella via unanimous decision.

Watch the entire five-round war between Jonathan Di Bella and Zhang Peimian below:

Di Bella had a successful defense against 'Mini T' Danial Williams in October 2023 and was set to fight Prajanchai PK Saenchai for his second defense this past April, but it was postponed after the 27-year-old failed to pass hydration and was subsequently stripped of the ONE world title.

Jonathan Di Bella, Prajanchai bout now set for ONE Friday Fights 68

Nearly two months after their bout was originally scheduled, Di Bella and Prajanchai will finally share the circle inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, at ONE Friday Fights 68 on June 28.

Again vacant, the strawweight kickboxing world title will be up for grabs and Di Bella, still heartbroken over how he lost it, will surely be fired up for the clash.

ONE Friday Fights 68 is available live and free on ONE Championship's digital platforms. Fans can also check their local listings for the card's availability in their area.