FREE FULL FIGHT: Kade Ruotolo strikes gold in furious victory over Uali Kurzhev for ONE lightweight submission grappling throne

In October 2022, Kade Ruotolo was pitted against multi-time sambo world champion Uali Kurzhev for the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world title at ONE on Prime Video 3. It was a masterful performance from Ruotolo, who only needed less than five minutes to finish Kurzhev.

Their full entertaining and exciting match was recently reposted by ONE Championship on YouTube, with the description:

"Before Kade Ruotolo makes his MMA debut against Blake Cooper at ONE 167 on Prime Video, watch him put on a masterclass in his ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Title showdown with multiple-time Sambo World Champion Uali Kurzhev at ONE on Prime Video 3 in 2022!"

The Atos representative immediately went into attack mode when the opening bell rang, as he went to take the back of the Russian star and attempted a rear-naked choke submission. But Kurzhev was able to get out of danger and go straight back up on his feet.

He then tried to maneuver into a kneebar submission attempt, but it was perfectly countered by the 21-year-old phenom, and he navigated his way into a heel hook finish that forced a tap out of the Kurzhev School representative.

Kade Ruotolo to make his much-anticipated MMA debut on June 7 against Blake Cooper

Kade and his twin brother, Tye, had a very timely training session with reigning undisputed ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson, as they shared the mat recently in California.

Besides imparting their expertise in the gentle art to 'Mighty Mouse', Kade was also able to pick up the brains of Johnson in MMA before he makes his highly anticipated MMA match at ONE 167 against Blake Cooper on June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will go down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.