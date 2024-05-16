FREE FULL FIGHT: Kade Ruotolo and Tommy Langaker push the envelope in pair of electrifying submission grappling showdowns

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo has successfully defended his 26-pound golden belt three times since becoming the inaugural king of the division in October 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 3 by submitting Uali Kurzhev.

Two of these world title defenses were against Tommy Langaker after they faced each other in consecutive fights in June 2023 at ONE Fight Night 11 and in January 2024 at ONE 165.

Both fights were posted by ONE Championship on their YouTube channel recently with the description:

"Before ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion Kade Ruotolo makes his highly anticipated MMA debut against Blake Cooper at ONE 167 on Prime Video, take a look at both of his intense battles with Norwegian powerhouse Tommy Langaker."

Both fights have the same result, with Ruotolo securing unanimous decision wins. Despite failing to force a tap out of the Norwegian contender, the Atos representative's constant attack, pursuit of a finish, and aggression were enough to sway the judges into giving him the victory in two fights.

Kade Ruotolo preparing for two massive fights for the next four months in ONE Championship

Ruotolo is fresh off his sixth straight victory under the world's largest martial arts organization in April 2024 at ONE Fight Night 21, where he submitted Francisco Lo via 'Ruotolo-tine' in their catchweight submission grappling match.

After that incredible performance, the 21-year-old American is now booked for two gigantic bouts in the next four months. First, he will make his MMA debut against Blake Cooper on June 7 at ONE 167, which goes down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Then, three months later, Kade will defend his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title against ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci in a champion-versus-champion contest on September 6 as part of the loaded ONE 168: Denver card that will emanate from the Ball Arena in Colorado.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will emanate inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Also, ONE 168 goes down at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Tickets for the event are now available at Ticketmaster.