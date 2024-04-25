FREE FULL FIGHT: Kyokushin Karate great Hiroki Akimoto puts on clinical striking display against Josh Tonna in ONE debut

Japan has made many contributions to combat sports over the years, and in the sport of kickboxing, ONE Championship star Hiroki Akimoto is among the country's most recognizable athletes.

Akimoto made his way to the world's largest martial arts promotion in January 2019 against former ISKA K-1 World Champion Josh Tonna at ONE: Hero's Ascent.

'Timebomb' started the fight off with a bang as he dropped Akimoto with a straight right hand down the middle, but the Evolve MMA product was not going to let the momentum get away from him.

Akimoto let his hands loose to land some big shots against Tonna in the second round and even knocked him down twice in the final frame, effectively negating the early knockdown to claim the win via unanimous decision.

Though the Japanese star lost to Joseph Lasiri via majority decision in his next bout, he would go on a five-fight winning streak that saw him win the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship against Capitan Petchyindee in March 2022.

Hiroki Akimoto eyes return to winning ways at ONE Fight Night 22

Although he lost the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title to Petchtanong Petchfergus, Akimoto is gunning to regain the gold and will be back inside the Circle on May 3 as part of ONE Fight Night 22 against the debuting Wei Rui in a bantamweight kickboxing bout.

Akimoto knows he is out for a tough night against Wei as the Chinese star is on an impressive 20-fight winning streak and had high compliments of his skills in a recent interview with ONE Championship.

ONE Fight Night 22 emanates from the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.