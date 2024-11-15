FREE FULL FIGHT: Lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo flaunts growing arsenal against Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE 169

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo has been steadily building on his MMA game and is producing impressive results, making him an emerging force in the multifaceted sport under ONE Championship.

The 21-year-old Atos standout flaunted his ever-growing arsenal in his most recent victory at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. 'Reug Reug' on Nov. 8 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He defeated veteran Pakistani fighter Ahmed Mujtaba by submission in the opening round.

Ruotolo got things going early with his improved stand-up game, which eventually paid huge dividends as he landed an overhand right that set up the end of his opponent. Once Mujtaba dropped to the canvas, the American martial artist unleashed a ferocious ground and pound which led to 'Wolverine' opening himself up for a D'Arce choke and the finish.

ONE Championship uploaded the full fight on its official YouTube channel for fight fans to relive and spotlight the growth Ruotolo has been having in MMA.

Check out the video below:

The win at ONE 169 was the second straight for Kade Ruotolo in MMA. It followed his winning debut back in June, where he also won by submission (rear-naked choke) in the first round over fellow American Blake Cooper.

His impressive performance, too, earned him another $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. It was his fourth straight incentive and sixth and eight matches since making his promotional debut in May 2022.

The full replay of ONE 169 is available on demand to Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Kade Ruotolo ready for anybody next in MMA

Kade Ruotolo is seeking to take his burgeoning MMA campaign in ONE Championship to further heights and it does not matter who is put in front of him.

He made this known in the post-fight interview inside the ring with ONE's Mitch Chilson following his impressive opening-round victory over Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE 169 on Nov. 8 in Thailand.

Ruotolo said:

"To be honest, no one really in particular [in mind to face next in MMA]. Really, whoever you guys think is a great matchup and an exciting one, I'm down for it."

While he has established a solid career in jiu-jitsu, Ruotolo long sought to compete as well in MMA, part of his push to grow as a fighter.

