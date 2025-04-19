  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • FREE FULL FIGHT: Lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo flaunts his power in submission of Ahmed Mujtaba

FREE FULL FIGHT: Lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo flaunts his power in submission of Ahmed Mujtaba

By Nissi Icasiano
Modified Apr 19, 2025 20:17 GMT
Kade Ruotolo [Photo via ONE Championship]
Kade Ruotolo [Photo via ONE Championship]

In his sophomore appearance as a mixed martial artist, Brazilian jiu-jitsu prodigy Kade Ruotolo left no doubt that he was born to compete in the all-encompassing sport.

Ad

This happened when the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion strapped on a pair of four-ounce gloves to face Pakistani veteran Ahmed Mujtaba on the supporting card of ONE 169, held at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in November 2024.

Watch the full fight uploaded on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel below:

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In this bout, Ruotolo showed he's far more than a world-class BJJ specialist — he's packing serious power in his hands. Although the lightweight MMA showdown ended with Ruotolo submitting Mujtaba via D'arce choke, it was a thunderous overhand that paved the way for the first-round finish.

The grappling phenom floored Mujtaba with a crushing right hand early in the contest, shaking 'Wolverine' to his core. Wasting no time, Ruotolo pounced on his downed opponent and fastened the choke just 64 seconds into the encounter.

Ad

Kade Ruotolo claimed third consecutive MMA win at ONE 171

Kade Ruotolo extended his unbeaten MMA run to three matches, beating previously undefeated fighter Nicolas Vigna in a 175-pound catchweight contest at ONE 171, which took place at the magnificent Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar this past February.

When the opening bell rang, Ruotolo immediately pressed the action against the Argentine stalwart. In the blink of an eye, the American sensation unleashed a relentless assault, attacking with heel hooks, ground-and-pound, and a rear-naked choke.

Ad

Vigna showed grit as he fended off the early onslaught, but his resilience was short-lived. At the 3:04 mark of the frame, Ruotolo sealed the deal with a tight arm-triangle choke.

Watch the finishing sequence below:

About the author
Nissi Icasiano

Nissi Icasiano

Twitter icon

A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.

Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.

Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.

In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications