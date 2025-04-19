FREE FULL FIGHT: Lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo flaunts his power in submission of Ahmed Mujtaba

In his sophomore appearance as a mixed martial artist, Brazilian jiu-jitsu prodigy Kade Ruotolo left no doubt that he was born to compete in the all-encompassing sport.

Ad

This happened when the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion strapped on a pair of four-ounce gloves to face Pakistani veteran Ahmed Mujtaba on the supporting card of ONE 169, held at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in November 2024.

Watch the full fight uploaded on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In this bout, Ruotolo showed he's far more than a world-class BJJ specialist — he's packing serious power in his hands. Although the lightweight MMA showdown ended with Ruotolo submitting Mujtaba via D'arce choke, it was a thunderous overhand that paved the way for the first-round finish.

The grappling phenom floored Mujtaba with a crushing right hand early in the contest, shaking 'Wolverine' to his core. Wasting no time, Ruotolo pounced on his downed opponent and fastened the choke just 64 seconds into the encounter.

Ad

Kade Ruotolo claimed third consecutive MMA win at ONE 171

Kade Ruotolo extended his unbeaten MMA run to three matches, beating previously undefeated fighter Nicolas Vigna in a 175-pound catchweight contest at ONE 171, which took place at the magnificent Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar this past February.

When the opening bell rang, Ruotolo immediately pressed the action against the Argentine stalwart. In the blink of an eye, the American sensation unleashed a relentless assault, attacking with heel hooks, ground-and-pound, and a rear-naked choke.

Ad

Vigna showed grit as he fended off the early onslaught, but his resilience was short-lived. At the 3:04 mark of the frame, Ruotolo sealed the deal with a tight arm-triangle choke.

Watch the finishing sequence below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.