FREE FULL FIGHT: Martin Nguyen’s calculated dismantling of Brazilian striker Leonardo Casotti at ONE Fight Night 7

The very best of ONE Championship will be bringing their A-game on Sunday, January 28, as they visit the 'Land of the Rising Sun'. ONE 165 is set to take place inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Alongside eight of the most recognizable Japanese stars, one major name set to compete is the first-ever two-division ONE MMA world champion, Martin Nguyen.

The 'Situ-Asian' is widely considered as one of the cornerstones of ONE Championship’s early history. He has been fighting under the banner since 2014, with Nguyen amassing 12 wins along the way, eight coming via TKO or knockout and two through submissions.

In that same vein though, Nguyen has never been against the idea of a bout being dragged into the later rounds, best exemplified in his most recent match.

Nguyen shared the ONE ring with Brazil’s Leonardo Casotti as part of the undercard of ONE Fight Night 7 last February, where they gave fans a fight to remember.

Both men pushed the other to their absolute limits as they traded thundering strikes throughout the 15-minute clash, with Nguyen being awarded the unanimous decision win in a hard-fought contest with no grappling taking place.

See the full fight below:

Martin Nguyen to face American grappling wizard at ONE 165

Almost four years removed from his spot atop the ONE featherweight MMA division, Nguyen will have another major bout under his belt as he takes on renowned grappler Garry Tonon at ONE 165.

It will be another classic case of the beloved striker-versus-grappler dynamic, and there is sure to be fireworks inside the Ariake Arena.

Nguyen knows he has nothing left to prove in his career, but his warrior spirit continues to push him in the hopes of returning to the mountaintop.

Check your local listing or the ONE Championship website on how to watch ONE 165 from your location.