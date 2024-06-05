FREE FULL FIGHT: Mikey Musumeci climbs the mountaintop, trumps Cleber Sousa for inaugural flyweight submission grappling gold

Mikey Musumeci and Cleber Sousa fittingly settled their rivalry on the global stage by battling for the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world title in October 2022. They collided in the co-main event of the ONE on Prime Video 2 card inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Both BJJ savants were tied in their head-to-head matchup with one apiece, and the circle became their platform to know who the better fighter was. The full fight of his high-octane submission grappling match was reposted by ONE Championship on their YouTube channel with the description:

"Before ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion Mikey Musumeci takes on BJJ phenom Gabriel Sousa in bantamweight action at ONE 167 on Prime Video, watch his crowning moment against Cleber Sousa at ONE on Prime Video 2 in 2022!"

With the chance to etch his name in the history books and become the first-ever ONE flyweight submission grappling king, 'Darth Rigatoni' made sure that he would bring his A-game and threaten more submission attempts against 'Clandestino.'

These attacks by the Evolve MMA representative were enough for the judges to award him the unanimous decision victory despite not forcing a tap out of the Brazilian star, who was forced to defend Musumeci's charge, thus making him the inaugural king of the division.

Mikey Musumeci looking to settle another rivalry on June 7 at ONE 167 against another Brazilian BJJ star

Following this championship triumph by the 27-year-old American, he added four more wins to his tally by fending off the challenges from Gantumur Bayanduuren, Osamah Almarwai, and Jarred Brooks and beating his idol, Shinya Aoki, in an openweight submission grappling match.

Now, Musumeci wants to avenge his previous loss to the upcoming promotional debutant Gabrial Sousa in their bantamweight submission grappling bout on June 7 at ONE 167, which goes down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE 167 will take place at Impact Arena and will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7.