FREE FULL FIGHT: Mohamed Younes Rabah, Eddie Abasolo light up Bangkok in thrilling featherweight Muay Thai clash

The featherweight Muay Thai clash between Mohamed Younes Rabah and Eddie Abasolo gave fans what they wanted to see — beautiful destruction — during their showdown last Nov. 8 at ONE 169.

Younes Rabah and Abasolo not only thrilled the fans inside the packed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand but also combat sports fans worldwide who tuned in to their match.

Recently, the world's largest martial arts organization posted the full fight replay between the two on YouTube:

"Relive all the explosive strikes and knockdowns from the high-intensity Muay Thai showdown between Algerian rising star Mohammed Younes Rabah and American fan favorite Eddie Abasolo at ONE 169 in November 2024!"

Trending

See the full fight below:

Early in the match, 'Silky Smooth' tried to press Rabah forward, but 'The Buraq' wasted no time and countered with his creative shots, including aerial attacks, elbows, and check hooks.

Abasolo continued to march forward in the opening round and uncorked several spinning back elbows that partially landed on Younes Rabah. The biggest moment of the round was when the Algerian connected a right-hand punch that dropped Abasolo.

That first-round knockdown set the tone for the rest of the bout, as the Team Mehdi Zatout representative added one more knockdown in the second round and fended off the last-second rally from The Resistance team representative to cruise into a unanimous decision victory for his second triumph under the promotion.

Mohamed Younes Rabah reveals he had a better camp in this fight against Eddie Abasolo

Before fighting Abasolo, Younes Rabah shared in an interview with ONE Championship that moving up in the featherweight division was a wise decision because it allowed him to fully focus on his preparation instead of worrying about his weight cut.

Younes Rabah cited that he wasn't worried about that factor at all heading into this match, as he said:

"This camp is totally different for me. In my last fight, all my focus was on making weight. I was stressed and scared that I wouldn't make weight."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can relive all the exciting action from the ONE 169 card via the free event replay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback