FREE FULL FIGHT: Nabil Anane shifts into gear 5 in stunning KO of Nico Carrillo for interim bantamweight Muay Thai gold

Fifth-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Nabil Anane did his best impression of Monkey D. Luffy, the protagonist of the Japanese manga series "One Piece", when he emptied his tank in pursuit of the interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship against Nico Carrillo at ONE 170.

Motivated by the thought of capturing his first-ever ONE world championship, the 6-foot-4 Anane, who admitted to the similarities between him and Luffy, dropped 'King of the North' flat on his back with a quick 1-2 combination, which he immediately got back up from.

Carrillo attempted to turn the tables by forcing the action right after getting to his feet. He was instead dropped for a second time. Seeing Carrillo on wobbly legs, the 20-year-old swarmed him to notch the third knockdown and end their fight via TKO.

Relive Nabil Anane's crowning achievement below in its entirety:

Anane's ascent to interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion status will now have him star in a unification bout with the reigning king of the division and flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 172 on March 23. The event will happen at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

The full replay of ONE 170 is available via watch.onefc.com.

Nabil Anane raring to return to training camp for all-important Superlek clash

With an opportunity to become the undisputed king of the 145-pound Muay Thai division while also avenging his June 2023 promotional debut knockout loss to Superlek, Nabil Anane is ready to have a short turnaround to prepare for the rematch with 'The Kicking Machine.'

During the post-fight interview with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson, Anane said:

"I will be prepared for that. I will only need a few days of rest and I will go back to the gym and work hard and I will be better than this."

