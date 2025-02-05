Prajanchai PK Saenchai joined an exclusive club of ONE Championship athletes to hold two world championships simultaneously at ONE Friday Fights 68 this past June by claiming the then-vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship.

He had just earned the undisputed 125-pound Muay Thai crown after knocking out Joseph Lasiri in their strawweight Muay Thai world championship unification bout in December 2023. Looking to prevent him from achieving two-sport glory was former strawweight kickboxing world titlist Jonathan Di Bella.

Though Di Bella had the height and reach advantage, the Thai star's effective use of feints, quick combinations, and a steady diet of jabs allowed him to turn the momentum as the fight progressed into the later rounds. Prajanchai won the gold via unanimous decision.

Trending

Relive their five-round battle below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym athlete and Di Bella's strawweight kickboxing world championship bout was initially set for April last year. Unfortunately, Di Bella lost the crown on the scales for failing the pre-fight hydration test. The fight was postponed after he was rushed to the hospital due to dizziness and nausea.

Prajanchai set to defend Muay Thai throne at ONE Fight Night 28

Prajanchai's legacy in combat sports is already cemented after having about 400 fights, but his next foray inside the circle might be his most important yet.

In the main event of ONE Fight Night 28 on Friday, Feb. 7, the virtuoso striker will put the 125-pound Muay Thai world championship on the line against the ferocious Ellis Badr Barboza.

ONE Fight Night 28 will emanate from the hallowed halls of the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.