FREE FULL FIGHT: Rodtang Jitmuangnon shows the levels of his game in electrifying beatdown of Joseph Lasiri in Singapore

When Rodtang Jitmuangnon gets serious, it spells trouble for anyone standing across from him — just ask Joseph Lasiri.

The two clashed in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 4 in November 2022 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. At the time, Lasiri reigned as the strawweight Muay Thai king and took the bold step of moving up in weight to challenge Rodtang for his then-ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

Leading up to the bout, Lasiri attempted to get under Rodtang’s skin with mind games. But the Thai superstar wasn’t having any of it — choosing instead to let his fists do the talking.

And talk they did. From the opening bell, “The Iron Man” put on a striking clinic, delivering a punishing performance at the expense of his Moroccan-Italian opponent.

Lasiri started cautiously, picking his shots while trying to evade Rodtang’s devastating power. But once the first round was in the books, the defending champion ramped up the pressure. By the second frame, he was unloading blistering combinations, putting his signature speed and ferocity on full display.

Rodtang floored Lasiri late in round four, but the challenger managed to recover. However, in the fifth and final round, the Thai phenom turned up the intensity once more, sending Lasiri crashing to the canvas yet again.

After five rounds of dominance, all three judges scored the duel unanimously in favor of Rodtang, securing another emphatic title defense.

Rodtang takes on Takeru in super-fight at ONE 172

That one-sided beatdown that dismantled Joseph Lasiri is what Rodtang Jitmuangnon will try to replicate when he headlines ONE 172 on March 23.

There, he faces Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa in a five-round flyweight kickboxing showdown — a dream matchup set to take place at the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

This fight has been over a year in the making. Originally scheduled for January 2024, the encounter was postponed after Rodtang suffered a hand injury.

Now fully recovered, the Thai juggernaut is ready to make up for lost time — and add another elite name to his hit list.

