FREE FULL FIGHT: Rodtang Jitmuangnon unleashes his fury in methodical beatdown of Jacob Smith in Bangkok

Rodtang Jitmuangnon's performances inside the ONE Championship Circle always consist of a healthy blend of violence and taunting, which has propelled him to superstar status. At ONE 169 this past November, he produced one of his most well-rounded outings yet.

This bout against Jacob Smith was supposed to be the sixth defense of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship he held. However, he was stripped of the crown and deemed ineligible to reclaim it after failing to make weight.

The United Kingdom star was raring to break Rodtang's heart by taking the gold with him to Europe, but Rodtang did not let that happen. He outright battered the then-third-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai competitor throughout all five rounds to win via unanimous decision.

Watch the fight in its entirety below, which ONE shared on YouTube:

Aside from dashing Smith's dreams of becoming a ONE world champion, this outing gave the Jitmuangnon Gym star his second victory over the Bad Company product.

Looking ahead to his immediate future, 'The Iron Man' will be gunning for his 17th triumph in ONE on March 23 when he faces Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing bout at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Rodtang confident he can hang with Takeru's kickboxing experience

Rodtang will not have the chance to use his elbows or knees during his hotly anticipated bout with Takeru due to it happening under kickboxing rules. However, he does not see it as a handicap.

In a YouTube video posted by INNNEWS, he explained:

"I don't think there's a problem with elbow or clinch and knees not being allowed in kickboxing because I don't usually use elbows or knees. So I don't feel like there's a problem."

Watch the entire interview below:

