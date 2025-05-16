  • home icon
  • FREE FULL FIGHT: Russian juggernaut Anatoly Malykhin sends Manila into meltdown in electrifying world title triumph

FREE FULL FIGHT: Russian juggernaut Anatoly Malykhin sends Manila into meltdown in electrifying world title triumph

By Nissi Icasiano
Modified May 16, 2025 10:04 GMT
Anatoly Malykhin (left), Reinier de Ridder (right) [Photo via ONE Championship]
Anatoly Malykhin (left) and Reinier de Ridder (right). [Photo via ONE Championship]

Anatoly Malykhin's historic rise to becoming the first mixed martial artist to simultaneously hold three world titles in three different weight classes under the ONE Championship banner began nearly three years ago in Manila, Philippines.

At the time, Malykhin was the ONE interim heavyweight MMA world champion. In a bold move, he dropped down a division to challenge Reinier de Ridder for the light heavyweight MMA crown at ONE on Prime Video 5, held at the Mall of Asia Arena in December 2022.

Watch the full fight uploaded on the promotion's official YouTube channel below:

youtube-cover
'Sladkiy' delivered a masterclass in dominance, overwhelming De Ridder with a first-round stoppage that earned him a second belt and shook the division. The punishment was so severe that De Ridder had to be carried out of the Circle on a stretcher.

Check out the clip below:

Malykhin's long-awaited unification clash with then-reigning ONE heavyweight MMA world champion Arjan Bhullar came to fruition at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023.

Once again, the Russian powerhouse left no doubt as he controlled the encounter from start to finish and closed the show with a barrage of ground strikes, cementing himself as the undisputed king of the division.

He then set his sights on an unprecedented third world title, returning to face De Ridder once more — this time for the ONE middleweight MMA world championship at ONE 166 in March 2024.

While the rematch went deeper into the fight, the result remained the same as Malykhin authored a third-round TKO to etch his name in the record books as the first-ever three-division MMA world champion.

Anatoly Malykhin seeks redemption after dropping heavyweight strap

Anatoly Malykhin's aura of invincibility was shockingly shattered when he surrendered the ONE heavyweight MMA world title to Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane at ONE 169 in November 2024.

In a recent interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, he hopes to redeem himself after suffering a dismal loss a few months ago:

"I've alway been hungry to fight. There's no 'perfect' date for me. I'm ready whenever ONE needs me."
About the author
Nissi Icasiano

A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.

Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.

Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.

In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter.

