FREE FULL FIGHT: Stamp completes historic hat trick in world title win over Ham Seo Hee

Three-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex pulled off the impossible when she defeated Ham Seo Hee for the ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

The 25-year-old fighter became the first athlete in ONE history to achieve triple champ status on September 29, receiving the 115-pound world championship from former atomweight queen ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee in ceremonial manner after knocking out Ham Seo Hee in the third round.

Now the proud titleholder of three golden belts in MMA, kickboxing, and Muay Thai, Stamp is being widely seen as one of the greatest pound-for-pound athletes of her generation.

If you missed Stamp’s historic hat trick and world title win over Ham Seo Hee, watch the free full fight below:

Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex never believed that her passion for combat sports could ever develop into a career.

She first dabbled in Muay Thai - under the tutelage of her father - for self-defense purposes. As a child, she was bullied by her schoolmates for being shorter and smaller than them.

So, all the while, the thought of competing professionally never crossed her mind. But her passion and skills in the sport was so clear that it was inevitable to keep her away from competition.

In a time when girls weren’t encouraged to fight, Stamp Fairtex nevertheless went on to pursue her dreams as a professional athlete. She went on to win over 80 pro fights in Muay Thai and kickboxing until she caught the attention of the ONE Championship Vice President, Rich Franklin.

From that point onwards, there was no bar too high enough for Stamp. She won both the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles in 2019 - the first person, man or woman, in history to achieve this.

Now, she’s the first-ever triple world champion after capturing the ONE atomweight MMA world title this month. And as her latest Instagram post revealed, she’s only going to get better from here.