FREE FULL FIGHT: Superbon's stone-cold knockout of an Italian legend to capture first piece of ONE Championship gold

Superbon was already a revered striker in Thailand before his career skyrocketed following a sensational victory over a globally renowned Italian superstar nearly four years ago. This happened when Superbon squared off with the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan for the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world title in the main event of ONE: First Strike, held before a spectator-less Singapore Indoor Stadium during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in October 2021.

In a stunning upset, Superbon toppled the heavily favored Petrosyan with a spectacular knockout in the second round, bringing home a intricately crafted belt draped over his shoulder.

Petrosyan began the contest methodically, pressing forward with sharp, technical boxing combinations. Meanwhile, Superbon patiently searched for an opening to unleash his feared right kick.

If the first round was a tactical affair, the pace intensified in the second as Petrosyan looked to close the distance. Amid a fiery exchange, Superbon detonated a thunderous right high kick that landed flush on the Italian's chin, sealing the emphatic victory.

Superbon expected to battle Masaaki Noiri in unification contest

Superbon and his dreaded head kick could be in action soon as the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion now has a mandatory opponent eager to seize the moment and dethrone him from his throne atop the weight class.

It can be recalled the promotion recently crowned an interim divisional world titleholder in Masaaki Noiri when the Japanese dynamo overcame insurmountable odds to thwart ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172 this past March.

With two straps currently in play, the next logical step is for Superbon and Noiri to battle it out for all the marbles to determine the one true king of the division.

