FREE FULL FIGHT: Swedish wrecking machine Zebaztian Kadestam starches Valmir Da Silva in stone-cold KO sequence

Over three years ago, Zebaztian Kadestam proved that he still has plenty left in the tank as a mixed martial artist by ending his three-bout losing skid in emphatic fashion. This happened when the former ONE welterweight MMA world champion went head-to-head with Valmir da Silva on the lead card of ONE: Full Circle in February 2022.

Ad

Watch the full fight uploaded by ONE Championship on its official YouTube channel:

Ad

Trending

After enduring a rough stretch, Kadestam reminded everyone of his knockout power with a stunning first-round finish of Da Silva. The Swedish hard-hitter needed just 86 seconds to dispatch his Brazilian opponent in their 192-pound catchweight MMA clash.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The contest began with a brief feeling-out process as both men traded probing jabs and kicks to measure distance. But once 'The Bandit' decided to pull the trigger, it was all over.

Kadestam unleashed a blistering four-punch combination, with a right crossed followed by a left uppercut doing the most damage – dropping Da Silva to the canvas and prompting a walk-off knockout.

Ad

Since that triumph, Kadestam added two more victories, including a second-round stoppage of Croatian superstar Roberto Soldic at ONE Fight Night 10 in May 2023.

Zebaztian Kadestam reports for duty at ONE Fight Night 31

Zebaztian Kadestam seeks to move an inch closer to a shot at the ONE welterweight MMA world championship when he suits up for action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2.

Ad

There, he is slated to lock horns with Australian-Tongan bruiser Isi Fitikefu in a three-round welterweight MMA encounter, taking place live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the action for free om Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.