FREE FULL FIGHT: Swedish wrecking machine Zebaztian Kadestam starches Valmir Da Silva in stone-cold KO sequence

Over three years ago, Zebaztian Kadestam proved that he still has plenty left in the tank as a mixed martial artist by ending his three-bout losing skid in emphatic fashion. This happened when the former ONE welterweight MMA world champion went head-to-head with Valmir da Silva on the lead card of ONE: Full Circle in February 2022.
Watch the full fight uploaded by ONE Championship on its official YouTube channel:
After enduring a rough stretch, Kadestam reminded everyone of his knockout power with a stunning first-round finish of Da Silva. The Swedish hard-hitter needed just 86 seconds to dispatch his Brazilian opponent in their 192-pound catchweight MMA clash.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
The contest began with a brief feeling-out process as both men traded probing jabs and kicks to measure distance. But once 'The Bandit' decided to pull the trigger, it was all over.
Kadestam unleashed a blistering four-punch combination, with a right crossed followed by a left uppercut doing the most damage – dropping Da Silva to the canvas and prompting a walk-off knockout.
Since that triumph, Kadestam added two more victories, including a second-round stoppage of Croatian superstar Roberto Soldic at ONE Fight Night 10 in May 2023.
Zebaztian Kadestam reports for duty at ONE Fight Night 31
Zebaztian Kadestam seeks to move an inch closer to a shot at the ONE welterweight MMA world championship when he suits up for action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2.
There, he is slated to lock horns with Australian-Tongan bruiser Isi Fitikefu in a three-round welterweight MMA encounter, taking place live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the action for free om Prime Video.